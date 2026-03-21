Hoppy (HOPPY) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.66 Million

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Hoppy has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $441.38 thousand worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoppy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hoppy has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70,541.37 or 0.99729142 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hoppy Token Profile

Hoppy’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hoppy is hoppy.vip. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20.

Hoppy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00000397 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $347,097.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoppy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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