comScore Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) executives highlighted steady full-year revenue, improving profitability, and accelerating adoption of its cross-platform products during the company’s earnings call dated March 17, 2026. Management emphasized that 2025 marked “meaningful progress” toward its stated objective of becoming an industry standard for modern media measurement, while also pointing to a recapitalization aimed at simplifying the company’s capital structure and improving financial flexibility.

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2025 results: revenue essentially flat, adjusted EBITDA improved

CEO Jon Carpenter said 2025 was “a solid year,” with full-year revenue “just over $357 million” and adjusted EBITDA of $42 million, both ahead of 2024 performance. CFO Mary Margaret provided additional detail, reporting total revenue of $357.5 million, up 0.4% from $356.0 million in 2024 and in line with prior guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year was, upfrom 2024, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of. Mary Margaret attributed the results in part to disciplined spending decisions “calibrated throughout the year” to match revenue expectations.

She said core operating expenses rose 1% year over year, reflecting higher employee incentive compensation, increased revenue share costs, and higher panel costs, partially offset by lower data costs. She specifically cited savings stemming from an amendment signed at the end of 2024 related to the company’s data license agreement with Charter.

Cross-platform growth and local TV strength offset declines elsewhere

Management repeatedly pointed to cross-platform offerings as a key growth driver. Carpenter said the year’s performance was driven by 24% growth in cross-platform solutions along with double-digit growth in the company’s local TV offering.

Mary Margaret said Content & Ad Measurement revenue was $304.3 million, up 1% from 2024, driven by growth in cross-platform and local TV. Within that segment, cross-platform revenue was $50.3 million, up 24.4% year over year, which she said reflected higher usage of the company’s Proximic and CCR products and the rollout of its cross-platform content measurement capability, CCM.

She also reported Syndicated Audience revenue of $253.9 million, down 2.6% from 2024, due to declines in national TV and syndicated digital offerings, partially offset by growth in other syndicated products. She said the local TV business delivered double-digit growth, supported by higher renewals and new business.

The company’s movies business generated $38.4 million of revenue in 2025, up 3.4%, while Research and Insight Solutions revenue was $53.2 million, down 3.1%, primarily due to lower deliveries of certain custom digital products, partially offset by new business from Consumer Brand Health products.

Fourth-quarter trends: softer revenue, higher profitability

For the fourth quarter, Mary Margaret reported total revenue of $93.5 million, down 1.5% from $94.9 million in the prior-year period. Content and ad measurement revenue was $78.8 million, down 2.7%, driven by lower revenue from national TV and syndicated digital products, partially offset by cross-platform growth.

Cross-platform growth slowed in the quarter. Mary Margaret said the company had previously expected Q4 cross-platform growth to be impacted by “a strategy shift of one of our large retail media clients,” and said that played out, resulting in cross-platform revenue growth of “just under 10%” in Q4—below prior quarters.

Despite the revenue decline, profitability improved. Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 was $14.7 million, up 3.3% year over year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.7%. Core operating expenses fell 4.4% compared to Q4 2024, primarily due to lower employee compensation and data costs, partially offset by higher revenue share costs.

Other fourth-quarter metrics included movies revenue of $9.9 million, up 5.5%, and Research and Insight Solutions revenue of $14.6 million, up 5.3% on new Consumer Brand Health business.

Product strategy: CCM rollout, “flywheel” integration, and AI measurement

Carpenter emphasized product development and commercialization around cross-platform measurement, including the launch of CCM, which he described as a “cross-platform content measurement capability” that provides title-level audience measurement across linear TV, connected TV, and mobile devices. He said some of the largest broadcasters and technology companies had already signed on and characterized CCM’s runway as significant.

He also described a broader strategy to integrate offerings across “planning, activation, buying, and measurement” with common metrics, referring to the approach as a product “flywheel.” Carpenter said CCM enables advertisers to evaluate audiences for social creators alongside ad-supported CTV and linear TV and to plan cross-platform campaigns from a unified view.

In addition, Carpenter said the company is advancing work in AI measurement, including measuring what sources large language models and AI search tools cite and how AI tools affect consumer discovery and purchase decisions. He said comScore’s digital panel assets allow it to directly observe “millions of AI search and AI chatbot interactions every single month,” positioning the company to provide insights based on observed behavior.

Recapitalization and 2026 outlook

Carpenter and Mary Margaret both pointed to a recapitalization completed at year-end as a key development in simplifying the company’s capital structure. Carpenter said the transaction eliminated $18 million in annual dividends, removed a $47 million special dividend obligation, and included the conversion of roughly $80 million in preferred shares into common shares “at an attractive premium.” He also said the company reduced the size of its board, streamlining costs and governance.

During Q&A, Carpenter said eliminating the dividend obligation and reducing board-related costs should improve flexibility and help free up resources to invest in products expected to drive growth, “namely our cross-platform execution.” He also said the company is seeing a combination of increased usage of Proximic across clients and continued expansion of cross-platform partnerships, with additional partnership announcements expected in early 2026. For CCM, he said early adoption was encouraging and that more product features and enhancements are planned for rollout during 2026.

On the outlook, Mary Margaret said the company expects 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA to “continue to follow the trends we saw in 2025.” She projected continued double-digit cross-platform growth in 2026, which management expects to offset anticipated declines in national TV and syndicated digital products. For the first quarter of 2026, she said revenue is expected to be “roughly flat” compared with the first quarter of 2025. She added that the company plans to keep investing in key areas to drive growth and streamline operations while remaining disciplined on overall spending to improve cash flow, and said management would provide an update and a broader outlook on the next earnings call.

About comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc is a global media measurement and analytics company that specializes in delivering insights into consumer behavior across digital, television and theatrical platforms. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, comScore provides data-driven solutions designed to help media companies, advertisers and agencies understand audience engagement and optimize marketing strategies. The company’s analytics offerings enable clients to measure the reach and impact of online content, mobile applications, streaming video, and traditional broadcast media with a unified data view.

The company’s product suite includes Digital Analytix for website and app analytics, Media Metrix for audience measurement, Advertising Analytics for campaign performance tracking, Video Metrix for streaming and online video insights, and theatrical measurement services for box office analytics.

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