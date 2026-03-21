Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $202,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,404 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 45,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dollar Tree Price Performance
Shares of DLTR opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.87 and a 1-year high of $142.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.24.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree
Key Headlines Impacting Dollar Tree
Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals: analysts and commentary point to revenue gains from pricing and a shifting customer mix after the quarter, supporting near-term sales momentum. Dollar Tree’s Pricing Adjustments Are Generating Revenue Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Buy-side support: Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy rating and Telsey Advisory gave an Outperform — these help underpin demand for the shares. Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group
- Positive Sentiment: Conviction from select brokers: Jefferies forecasted strong upside, and Wells Fargo maintained a Buy — both can support further upside if results and execution continue. Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Dollar Tree (DLTR)
- Positive Sentiment: Positive commentary & investor guides highlight Dollar Tree as a buy candidate after the quarter and favorable pricing trends. Why You Might Consider an Investment in Dollar Tree Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Management messaging: CEO comments aimed to reassure customers on pricing — supportive for consumer confidence but not a near-term earnings catalyst by itself. Dollar Tree CEO shares reassuring update on prices
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed industry analysis and weekly market context suggest broader retail volatility (inflation/Fed/risk environment) could affect sentiment toward discount retailers. How the Risk/Reward Calculation Is Changing for Discount Retail (DLTR) MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/16 – 03/20
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest report is noisy/ambiguous (data shows zero change and 0 days to cover) — not signaling a clear market pressure or squeeze risk today.
- Negative Sentiment: Relative weakness: a MarketWatch note flagged DLTR underperforming peers on Thursday, which can pressure sentiment if it persists. Dollar Tree Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish broker notes: Citigroup and Morgan Stanley put out pessimistic forecasts — these can cap upside and increase volatility if other brokers follow suit. Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Price Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Price
About Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.
Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.
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