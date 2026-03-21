Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 365,318 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 365,318 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 33.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 333.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 884.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hub Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore set a $53.00 price target on shares of Hub Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price objective on Hub Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUBG

Hub Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

Further Reading

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