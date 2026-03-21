John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF $JHML is IAM Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

IAM Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,502 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IAM Advisory LLC owned about 1.25% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 759.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period.

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John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHML stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.99. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $83.21.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

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