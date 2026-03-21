Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Issues Earnings Results

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of C$157.96 million during the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Neo Performance Materials’ conference call:

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Neo reported full?year 2025 adjusted EBITDA of $75.6M (Q4 adj. EBITDA $20.4M) and set 2026 guidance at $75–$80M , citing stronger mix, pricing carrythrough and disciplined cost control.

(Q4 adj. EBITDA $20.4M) and set 2026 guidance at , citing stronger mix, pricing carrythrough and disciplined cost control. The company commissioned its European permanent magnet plant (Estonia) , shipped its 1 millionth magnet, sealed a multi?year framework with Bosch, and is planning a Phase 1B expansion to 5,000 tonnes to support upcoming program ramps.

, shipped its 1 millionth magnet, sealed a multi?year framework with Bosch, and is planning a Phase 1B expansion to 5,000 tonnes to support upcoming program ramps. Operational execution drove conversion cost improvements (roughly 20–30% reductions in several products) via a new automated emission catalyst facility and data/AI projects, supporting margin expansion across segments.

in several products) via a new automated emission catalyst facility and data/AI projects, supporting margin expansion across segments. Inventories increased materially in Q4 to support customer commitments and product launches (weaker cash conversion), and commodity price volatility—especially hafnium—adds uncertainty to 2026 upside despite the company reducing exposure by divesting two Chinese separation facilities.

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

Shares of NEO stock opened at C$20.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$851.53 million, a P/E ratio of -127.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.35. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$7.41 and a one year high of C$29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price target on Neo Performance Materials and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.50.

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About Neo Performance Materials

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Neo Performance Materials Inc is engaged in the innovation, development, processing, and manufacturing of rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials. Its operating segments include Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides, Rare Metals, and Corporate. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders used in bonded and hot-deformed, fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets. The Chemicals & Oxides segment manufactures and distributes a broad range of advanced industrial materials. The Rare Metals segment produces specialty metals and their compounds, such as tantalum, niobium, hafnium, rhenium, gallium, and indium.

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