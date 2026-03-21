Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) Issues Earnings Results

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Wellgistics Health had a negative return on equity of 1,617.25% and a negative net margin of 228.17%.

Wellgistics Health Price Performance

NASDAQ WGRX opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Wellgistics Health has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $12.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Get Wellgistics Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Wellgistics Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wellgistics Health by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 218,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wellgistics Health by 593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Wellgistics Health by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 106,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70,137 shares in the last quarter.

About Wellgistics Health

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2022, Wellgistics Health is a holding company for various existing and planned strategic businesses centered around pharmaceuticals and healthcare services. As a micro health ecosystem, our portfolio of companies consists of a pharmacy, wholesale operations, and a technology division with a novel platform for hub and clinical services. We are focused on improving the lives of patients while delivering unique solutions for pharmacies, providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wellgistics Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellgistics Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.