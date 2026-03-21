Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,593,054,000 after purchasing an additional 344,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,277,941,000 after buying an additional 352,448 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,981,448,000 after buying an additional 1,952,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $2,029,950,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after buying an additional 742,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

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Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.52. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.00 and a 12 month high of $422.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.88.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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