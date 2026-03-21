239,072 Shares in First Trust Natural Gas ETF $FCG Acquired by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 239,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,000. First Trust Natural Gas ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

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First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $31.09 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $626.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas. The Index is constructed by establishing the universe of stocks listed in the United States of companies involved in the natural gas exploration and production industries and then eliminates stocks whose natural gas-proven reserves do not meet certain requirements.

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