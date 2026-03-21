Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Has $5.41 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. CPC Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of IVE opened at $207.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $223.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.