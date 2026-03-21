Innova Wealth Partners Sells 62,677 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF $RWX

Innova Wealth Partners lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,677 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Innova Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.81% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10,907.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 300.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $739,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $420,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWX stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $274.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market. The Index is a float adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading

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