Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.39 Million in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $194.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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