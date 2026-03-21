9,586 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEI Acquired by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (BATS:VTEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. IAM Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 265.6% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,030,000 after buying an additional 1,578,662 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,929,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,058.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 92,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 89,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 617.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41,091 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of BATS:VTEI opened at $100.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average is $100.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $102.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years. VTEI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

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