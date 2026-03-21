Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares $SPXL Stock Position Decreased by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares comprises about 0.7% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,723,000. Encompass More Asset Management increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 189.8% in the third quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 11,371 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 85.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 43,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $1,142,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

SPXL stock opened at $185.12 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $87.08 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.31.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification. Most of the stocks in the Index are issued by the 500 largest companies, in terms of the aggregate market value of their outstanding stock, and generally are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.