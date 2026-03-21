Palu (PALU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00 Million

Palu (PALU) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Palu has a market capitalization of $644.26 thousand and approximately $1.00 million worth of Palu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Palu token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Palu has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,541.37 or 0.99729142 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Palu Token Profile

Palu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Palu’s official Twitter account is @palucto.

Palu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Palu (PALU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Palu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Palu is 0.00064642 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $847,378.07 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Palu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Palu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Palu using one of the exchanges listed above.

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