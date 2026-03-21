Jason Hoitt Sells 1,781 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Jason Hoitt sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $58,790.81. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,953.07. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Hoitt also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Jason Hoitt sold 1,931 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $60,517.54.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $33.51 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02.

Key Headlines Impacting Stoke Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Stoke Therapeutics this week:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $35.00 price target on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 293,072 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 70,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

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Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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