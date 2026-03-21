Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Makes New $590,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 0.3% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,838.25. This trade represents a 10.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $207,609.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 188,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,320.24. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,048 shares of company stock worth $1,469,863 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of KMI opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.46.

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About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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