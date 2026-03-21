iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Bought by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Client Services LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,930.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 54,313 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

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