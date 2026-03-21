Chi-Hong Ju Sells 4,729 Shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $249,549.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 164,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,663,039.82. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chi-Hong Ju also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,155 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $116,671.70.

On Monday, January 5th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 7,728 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $584,082.24.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 3,765 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $264,754.80.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA opened at $54.02 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2,312.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 828,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ambarella by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,811,000 after acquiring an additional 650,306 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,810,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 121.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,962,000 after acquiring an additional 425,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ambarella by 894.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 459,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,361,000 after purchasing an additional 413,362 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Consumer Edge reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

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Ambarella News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ambarella this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated plans to expand Ambarella’s Edge AI business (Cantor Fitzgerald remarks), which supports potential design wins across cameras, automotive and robotics and underpins the company’s strategic upside. Ambarella (AMBA) to Expand Its Edge AI Business

Management reiterated plans to expand Ambarella’s Edge AI business (Cantor Fitzgerald remarks), which supports potential design wins across cameras, automotive and robotics and underpins the company’s strategic upside. Positive Sentiment: Product messaging at Embedded World highlighted “agentic AI at the edge,” showcasing use cases and roadmap details that could translate into medium?term design wins and TAM expansion. Embedded World 2026: Ambarella makes the case for agentic AI at the edge

Product messaging at Embedded World highlighted “agentic AI at the edge,” showcasing use cases and roadmap details that could translate into medium?term design wins and TAM expansion. Positive Sentiment: Recent results (Feb. 26 quarter) beat EPS and revenue expectations and showed 20% year?over?year revenue growth, supporting the thesis that Ambarella’s edge?AI push is beginning to show through the top line. Ambarella’s Earnings Prove Its Edge AI Strategy Is a Winner

Recent results (Feb. 26 quarter) beat EPS and revenue expectations and showed 20% year?over?year revenue growth, supporting the thesis that Ambarella’s edge?AI push is beginning to show through the top line. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest filings for March show anomalous/zero values (NaN/0) in recent reports and don’t provide a reliable signal on bearish positioning or squeeze risk at this time.

Short?interest filings for March show anomalous/zero values (NaN/0) in recent reports and don’t provide a reliable signal on bearish positioning or squeeze risk at this time. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling March 17–19: CEO, CFO and multiple VPs sold shares around the $52–$54 range (several filings totaling tens of thousands of shares and >$1M in aggregate proceeds). The concentrated disposals have likely pressured sentiment and contributed to today’s weakness. Ambarella insider selling alerts

Ambarella Company Profile

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Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella’s platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella’s product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

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