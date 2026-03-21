James Rakievich Acquires 150,000 Shares of McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) Director James Rakievich acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.88 per share, with a total value of C$282,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,193,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,243,052.44. This trade represents a 14.38% increase in their ownership of the stock.

McCoy Global Price Performance

McCoy Global stock opened at C$2.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.16. McCoy Global Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of -0.11.

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McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. McCoy Global had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of C$25.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.3003901 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global is transforming well construction using automation and machine learning to maximize wellbore integrity and collect precise connection data critical to the global energy industry. The Corporation has offices in Canada, the United States of America, and the United Arab Emirates and operates internationally in more than 50 countries through a combination of direct sales and key distributors. Throughout McCoy’s 100-year history, it has proudly called Edmonton, Alberta, Canada its corporate headquarters.

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