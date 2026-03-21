Edward Hutchinson Jr. Robbins Sells 64,527 Shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) EVP Edward Hutchinson Jr. Robbins sold 64,527 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $259,398.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 567,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,457.56. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edward Hutchinson Jr. Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Edward Hutchinson Jr. Robbins sold 37,096 shares of Telos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $148,754.96.

Telos Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Telos stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. Telos Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Telos had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 22.17%.The firm had revenue of $46.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos Corporation will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telos

About Telos

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Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) is a provider of cybersecurity, secure communications, and enterprise IT solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, accelerate mission delivery and maintain compliance. The company’s core business activities encompass risk management and compliance automation, secure mobility, zero-trust architecture, cloud security, and identity and access management. Telos serves a diverse customer base that includes U.S. federal agencies, the Department of Defense, intelligence communities and select commercial enterprises.

Among its flagship offerings is the Xacta® platform, which automates assessment and authorization for IT systems and cloud environments, helping clients streamline compliance with NIST, FedRAMP and other frameworks.

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