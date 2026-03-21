Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its holdings in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,448 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in JBT Marel were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBTM. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in JBT Marel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in JBT Marel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in JBT Marel in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at JBT Marel

In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $1,299,503.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 127,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,215,160.17. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBTM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JBT Marel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

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JBT Marel Stock Down 2.5%

JBTM stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. JBT Marel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.08 and a fifty-two week high of $170.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.06. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.60%.

About JBT Marel

(Free Report)

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

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