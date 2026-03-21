Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Sanofi $SNY

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 132,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,244,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,113,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,952,000 after acquiring an additional 327,569 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 25.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 357,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 71,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Sanofi by 7.1% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,657,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,236,000 after purchasing an additional 109,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

Further Reading

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