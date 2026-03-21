SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 41.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,498,000 after buying an additional 64,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of DIA opened at $455.89 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $505.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Increases Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9937 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.61. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

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