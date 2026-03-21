Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 67,441 Shares of Vontier Corporation $VNT

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,441 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vontier were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vontier by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 42.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 115,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 583,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after buying an additional 62,040 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

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Vontier Stock Performance

VNT opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $808.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Vontier from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Vontier from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vontier

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

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