Dorman Products’ (DORM) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $150.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

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Dorman Products Stock Down 0.4%

DORM stock opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.94. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $166.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.59%.The business had revenue of $537.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total transaction of $97,607.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,924.11. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 34.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 15.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,700,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $1,423,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 234,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,536,000 after purchasing an additional 111,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman’s offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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