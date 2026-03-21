Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Fold (NASDAQ:FLD) Price Target to $2.00

Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FLD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fold in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

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Fold Stock Down 10.1%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:FLD opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.23. Fold has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In related news, CFO Wolfe Repass sold 21,857 shares of Fold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $32,348.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 150,377 shares in the company, valued at $222,557.96. The trade was a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 97,120 shares of company stock valued at $143,439 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fold by 650.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,775,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 1,538,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fold by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 66,690 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fold in the second quarter worth about $445,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Fold by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 90,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fold by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Fold

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About Fold

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Fold, trading under the ticker FLD on the NASDAQ, is a financial technology company specializing in bitcoin rewards and cryptocurrency-based consumer products. The company’s core offering enables users to earn bitcoin on everyday purchases through a prepaid Visa debit card, converting traditional currency transactions into bitcoin rewards at no extra cost. By partnering with major payment networks and merchant platforms, Fold aims to bridge the gap between mainstream spending and digital asset adoption.

Beyond the debit card, Fold offers a mobile application that integrates with the Bitcoin Lightning Network to facilitate faster and more cost-efficient transactions.

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