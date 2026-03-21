UBS Group Cuts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $56.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
ASO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.
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Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.08). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,655,000 after acquiring an additional 468,457 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,676.0% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 73,525 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $749,000.
Key Headlines Impacting Academy Sports and Outdoors
Here are the key news stories impacting Academy Sports and Outdoors this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Academy launched a tiered myAcademy Rewards Mastercard and reworked its myAcademy loyalty program in partnership with Bread Financial — a move that should boost repeat purchase behavior, payment-related economics and digital engagement. Academy Sports + Outdoors Launches New Tiered myAcademy® Rewards Credit Card and Enhanced Loyalty Program
- Positive Sentiment: Management plans up to 25 new stores in 2026, signaling continued brick-and-mortar expansion and incremental sales opportunities in core Texas and regional markets. Academy Sports and Outdoors plans up to 25 new stores in 2026, including several in Texas
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan published a favorable forecast calling for strong price appreciation, adding buy-side optimism that can support upside if execution remains on track. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings call transcript provides context: ASO posted a slight EPS miss and revenue below estimates, but showed modest YoY revenue growth; investors will be watching margin and comp commentary for signs of improvement. Academy Sports And Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces revisiting valuation after recent share weakness provide context for both value-oriented and momentum traders assessing ASO’s P/E and growth outlook. A Look At Academy Sports And Outdoors (ASO) Valuation After Recent Share Price Softness
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data appears anomalous (shows zero/NaN), likely a reporting glitch so it shouldn’t be read as a meaningful change in bearish positioning at this time.
- Negative Sentiment: UBS cut its price target to $56, which can weigh on sentiment among target-driven investors. UBS Group Lowers Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $56.00
- Negative Sentiment: Barclays issued a pessimistic forecast, adding more downside-weighted analyst views to the tape. Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its expectations for ASO, contributing to the cluster of downgrades/target cuts that are pressuring the stock despite the company’s strategic initiatives. Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.
The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.
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