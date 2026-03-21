UBS Group Cuts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $56.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.08). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,655,000 after acquiring an additional 468,457 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,676.0% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 73,525 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $749,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Academy Sports and Outdoors

Here are the key news stories impacting Academy Sports and Outdoors this week:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.