Head to Head Contrast: Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) & Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM)

Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM – Get Free Report) and Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Almonty Industries and Sherritt International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almonty Industries $23.27 million 195.19 -$11.89 million ($0.23) -70.43 Sherritt International N/A N/A N/A ($2.71) -0.06

Profitability

Sherritt International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Almonty Industries. Almonty Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sherritt International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Almonty Industries and Sherritt International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almonty Industries -496.03% -54.52% -10.69% Sherritt International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.5% of Sherritt International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Almonty Industries and Sherritt International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almonty Industries 1 0 4 0 2.60 Sherritt International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Almonty Industries currently has a consensus target price of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 13.43%. Given Almonty Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Almonty Industries is more favorable than Sherritt International.

About Almonty Industries

(Get Free Report)

Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.

About Sherritt International

(Get Free Report)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides. In addition, it constructs and operates power generation facilities that provide electricity in Cuba. Further, the company offers technical support, process optimization, and technology development services; and ancillary drilling services. Its products are used in stainless steel, specialty steel, chemical, and welding applications. Sherritt International Corporation was incorporated in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.