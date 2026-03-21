St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Amphenol Corporation $APH

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Amphenol by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 40,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Fox Advisors reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.36.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $126.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $155.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Key Amphenol News

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About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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