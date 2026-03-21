Chevron Corporation $CVX Holdings Trimmed by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Chevron by 15.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,606,000 after purchasing an additional 215,345 shares in the last quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Chevron by 40.3% during the third quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Argus set a $203.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $201.73 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $205.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.40. The firm has a market cap of $402.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,338.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock valued at $196,196,468. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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