Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.9950, with a volume of 121787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $492.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.47 million. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 213,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 159,830 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gaotu Techedu by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 53,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc (NYSE:GOTU), formerly known as GSX Techedu, is a Beijing-based provider of online education services in China. Since its founding in 2014, the company has built a technology-driven platform that delivers live, interactive tutoring sessions to students primarily in the K-12 segment. Gaotu Techedu’s rebranding in 2021 underscored its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge digital tools to expand access to quality instruction across core academic subjects.

The company’s main offerings include small-group and one-on-one classes in mathematics, Chinese, English, physics and chemistry, as well as targeted test preparation for high-stakes national and local examinations.

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