Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.05, but opened at $24.70. Movado Group shares last traded at $23.1310, with a volume of 31,057 shares.

The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.02 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 3.96%.

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Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.69%.

Movado Group News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: Movado reported $0.57 EPS and $191.6M revenue, both above expectations, and management highlighted improving operating results. Movado Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Q4 results beat consensus: Movado reported $0.57 EPS and $191.6M revenue, both above expectations, and management highlighted improving operating results. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: Movado announced a $0.35 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~5.6%), which supports income investors and can underpin valuation.

Dividend declared: Movado announced a $0.35 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~5.6%), which supports income investors and can underpin valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and higher targets: BWS Financial reaffirmed a Buy with a $31.50 target and Northland reiterated a Strong?Buy/Buy view with a ~$30 target while raising several near?term quarterly estimates — signals of continued analyst confidence. Benzinga Northland Buy Rating & Price Target

Analyst support and higher targets: BWS Financial reaffirmed a Buy with a $31.50 target and Northland reiterated a Strong?Buy/Buy view with a ~$30 target while raising several near?term quarterly estimates — signals of continued analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed estimate revisions from Northland: the firm raised some quarterly/near?term EPS forecasts (Q1/Q4 2028) but trimmed others (several Q2/Q3 2027 estimates) and slightly lowered FY2028 from $1.87 to $1.83 — a nuanced view that partially offsets the positive revisions.

Mixed estimate revisions from Northland: the firm raised some quarterly/near?term EPS forecasts (Q1/Q4 2028) but trimmed others (several Q2/Q3 2027 estimates) and slightly lowered FY2028 from $1.87 to $1.83 — a nuanced view that partially offsets the positive revisions. Negative Sentiment: Management withheld FY27 outlook and flagged near?term headwinds: the company did not provide full?year guidance and public coverage highlighted tariff pressures and international weakness (Middle East/currency effects), which increase uncertainty for forward growth and margins. Movado Withholds FY27 Outlook (MarketWatch) Tariff Pressure Report (Investing.com)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Movado Group this week:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOV. Zacks Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.50 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movado Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Movado Group by 99.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Movado Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Stock Down 4.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $530.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.

Movado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of watches and related jewelry products. The company’s portfolio encompasses both owned and licensed brands, offering a wide range of timepieces from luxury to accessible price points. Major owned brands include Movado, Concord, and Ebel, alongside newer acquisitions such as MVMT and Olivia Burton. In addition, Movado Group holds licensing agreements to produce watches under fashion names like Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Lacoste and Scuderia Ferrari.

Movado Group’s product line spans classic dress watches, sport and dive models, fashion-forward designs and limited-edition collections.

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