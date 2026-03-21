Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $354.2381.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Zacks Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Insulet from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Insulet from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Insulet from $415.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

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Insider Activity at Insulet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

In related news, Director Michael R. Minogue purchased 2,030 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $246.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.90. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,839.09. The trade was a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 9.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 7.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,211,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $227.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.54. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. Insulet has a 1-year low of $216.49 and a 1-year high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

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Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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