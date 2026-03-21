Power Protocol Trading Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (POWER)

Power Protocol (POWER) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Power Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0981 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Power Protocol has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Power Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.60 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Power Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,540.77 or 0.99931528 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Power Protocol

Power Protocol’s launch date was December 5th, 2025. Power Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Power Protocol’s official website is powerprotocol.xyz/en. The official message board for Power Protocol is powerprotocol.xyz/en,. Power Protocol’s official Twitter account is @powerprtcl.

Buying and Selling Power Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Protocol (POWER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Power Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 210,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Power Protocol is 0.09908586 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $4,044,027.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://powerprotocol.xyz/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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