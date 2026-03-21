NXM Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95.14 thousand worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00009734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000138 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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