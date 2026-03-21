Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 21,255 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

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VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $104.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.18. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $157.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

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