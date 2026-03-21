Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF $RISR

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned 1.92% of FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reliant Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,713,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 66,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 74.6% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period.

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FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02.

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Dividend Announcement

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%.

(Free Report)

The FolioBeyond Rising Rates ETF (RISR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide income and protect against rising interest rates through exposure to interest-only MBS and US Treasury bonds. The fund is actively managed. RISR was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Beyond.

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