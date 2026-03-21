China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Announces Earnings Results

China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $844.15 million for the quarter. China Resources Cement had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.27%.

China Resources Cement Price Performance

OTCMKTS CARCY opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. China Resources Cement has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

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China Resources Cement Company Profile

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China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: CARCY) is a leading integrated producer of cement and building materials in the People’s Republic of China. As a subsidiary of the state-owned conglomerate China Resources Group, the company focuses on the manufacturing, distribution and sale of cement, clinker and related products. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China Resources Cement leverages its parent’s nationwide infrastructure to support construction and infrastructure development across mainland China.

The company’s core operations encompass the production of Portland cement, blended cement and specialty cements tailored for engineering and construction applications.

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