Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,348 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.33% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,028,000 after purchasing an additional 670,006 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after purchasing an additional 222,997 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 819,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,836,000 after buying an additional 382,329 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 803,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,992,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period.

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Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

JSI stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

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