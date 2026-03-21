SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 544.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16,914.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.7%

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.13. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $132.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

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