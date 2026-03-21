Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports.

Solid Biosciences Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.65.

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More Solid Biosciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Solid Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim started coverage with a Buy and a $26 price target (implies ~272% upside from recent levels), giving formal street-level momentum and a large upside case for the stock. Guggenheim starts coverage (Benzinga)

Guggenheim started coverage with a Buy and a $26 price target (implies ~272% upside from recent levels), giving formal street-level momentum and a large upside case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed Buy with a $19 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction in the company’s clinical progress and longer-term value. Needham reaffirms buy (Benzinga)

Needham reaffirmed Buy with a $19 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction in the company’s clinical progress and longer-term value. Positive Sentiment: Chardan reaffirmed its Buy rating and $15 target, adding to the cluster of upgrade/reaffirmation headlines that can attract investor attention and trading demand. Chardan reaffirms buy (TickerReport)

Chardan reaffirmed its Buy rating and $15 target, adding to the cluster of upgrade/reaffirmation headlines that can attract investor attention and trading demand. Positive Sentiment: Solid reported positive interim Phase 1/2 INSPIRE data for SGT-003 at the 2026 MDA meeting; the readout highlights generally favorable tolerability in 41 dosed participants—this is the primary fundamental catalyst supporting higher valuations. SGT-003 interim data (GlobeNewswire)

Solid reported positive interim Phase 1/2 INSPIRE data for SGT-003 at the 2026 MDA meeting; the readout highlights generally favorable tolerability in 41 dosed participants—this is the primary fundamental catalyst supporting higher valuations. Neutral Sentiment: The company issued its Q4 and full-year 2025 results and broader business updates; the release contains operational context and program timelines that investors will parse for runway and development plans. Q4 & full-year 2025 results (FinanzNachrichten)

The company issued its Q4 and full-year 2025 results and broader business updates; the release contains operational context and program timelines that investors will parse for runway and development plans. Negative Sentiment: SLDB missed Q4 EPS expectations (reported -$0.53 vs. consensus -$0.48), underlining ongoing losses and near-term profitability risk that likely capped the stock’s upside today. Earnings press release (Quartr)

Insider Activity at Solid Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

In other news, insider Jessie Hanrahan sold 26,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $170,885.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,427. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gabriel Brooks sold 28,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $182,477.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 96,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,799.52. This represents a 22.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 597,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,546 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Siren L.L.C. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 7,690,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,374,000 after purchasing an additional 274,500 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,815,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after buying an additional 2,840,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 505.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 1,421,968 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,682,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 41,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 329,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

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About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle?stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT?001, is a micro?dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno?associated virus (AAV) vector.

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