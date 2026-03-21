Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 409.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWAN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.55 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.55 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.55 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 74,530 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,746,983.20. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 138,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,487.20. The trade was a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $436,271.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 469,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,429.62. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,002,699 shares of company stock worth $23,741,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

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