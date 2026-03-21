Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.3350, with a volume of 22762051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stellantis from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.12.

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Stellantis Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Italy lifted its position in Stellantis by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 36,630,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,000 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 4,743,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,301,000 after buying an additional 102,328 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management increased its stake in Stellantis by 134.3% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 1,401,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 803,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,724,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

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