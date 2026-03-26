Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytosorbents currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

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Cytosorbents Trading Down 8.5%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CTSO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.61. 162,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,309. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 149.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 37,519 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at $105,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,476,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 188,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, is a medical device company focused on critical care and extracorporeal blood purification. The company’s flagship product, CytoSorb, is a hemoadsorption cartridge designed to remove excessive inflammatory mediators such as cytokines, bilirubin and myoglobin from a patient’s blood. By targeting the molecular drivers of hyperinflammation, CytoSorb is intended to stabilize patients undergoing septic shock, cardiac surgery, trauma and organ failure.

CytoSorb has secured regulatory clearance in Europe (CE mark) and is available in more than 65 countries, with a growing presence in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.

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