Best Video Game Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 26th

Turtle Beach, Brag House, and Alliance Entertainment are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, publish, distribute, or support video games and related hardware or services—including console makers, game publishers and developers, engine and middleware providers, streaming platforms, and peripheral makers. Investors view them as a way to gain exposure to the gaming industry’s growth and monetization models (live services, microtransactions, subscriptions), and evaluate them based on factors like release schedules, user engagement, intellectual property strength, platform cycles, and regulatory or consumer-spending risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

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Turtle Beach (TBCH)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Brag House (TBH)

Brag House offers an integrated electronic video game sports, or esports, platform designed for casual gamers and their friends to experience the fun, passion, intensity and excitement of college sports rivalries in an organic, inclusive and personalized gaming environment, while creating authentic pathway for brands to connect with our Generation Z (“Gen Z”) audience.

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Alliance Entertainment (AENT)

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AENT

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