Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) & Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Head-To-Head Survey

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Free Report) and Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and Itau Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Australia & New Zealand Banking Group N/A N/A N/A Itau Unibanco 20.64% 20.83% 1.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and Itau Unibanco”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Australia & New Zealand Banking Group $43.87 billion N/A $3.79 billion N/A N/A Itau Unibanco $30.04 billion 2.89 $8.03 billion $0.70 11.21

Itau Unibanco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and Itau Unibanco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Australia & New Zealand Banking Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Itau Unibanco 0 2 2 0 2.50

Itau Unibanco has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.69%. Given Itau Unibanco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Itau Unibanco is more favorable than Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.

Summary

Itau Unibanco beats Australia & New Zealand Banking Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Australia & New Zealand Banking Group

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ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services. It also provides asset financing for small business owners, medium and large commercial customers, high net worth individuals, and family groups. In addition, it offers documentary trade, supply chain and commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing services; loan syndication, loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services. Further, the company provides banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers through its Internet and app-based digital solutions, network of branches, mortgage specialists, relationship managers, and contact centers; and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions for small, medium, and large enterprises, agricultural business segments, and government and government-related entities. Additionally, it offers retail products, and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions. The company serves retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About Itau Unibanco

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Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and small companies, as well as middle-market companies and high net worth clients. The company was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. operates as a subsidiary of IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

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