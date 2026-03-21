EVE’s (EVEX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

EVEX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EVE in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.84 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EVE in a report on Monday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

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EVE Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of EVEX stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. EVE has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $834.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its stake in shares of EVE by 10.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 30,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in EVE by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in EVE by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in EVE by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in EVE by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting EVE

Here are the key news stories impacting EVE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reiterates “Buy”. Canaccord kept a Buy rating on EVEX, which can provide some support and buyer interest despite recent weakness. Canaccord Reiterates Buy

Canaccord kept a Buy rating on EVEX, which can provide some support and buyer interest despite recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings call: management emphasizes strong liquidity and strategic priorities. Management highlighted record liquidity and strategic plans that could extend runway and de-risk operations, but the quarter included an EPS miss that weighed on sentiment. Earnings Call Highlights

Management highlighted record liquidity and strategic plans that could extend runway and de-risk operations, but the quarter included an EPS miss that weighed on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published detailed 2026 quarterly estimates. The firm laid out Q1–Q4 2026 EPS forecasts (all negative), providing a clearer near-term roadmap for expected losses and seasonality but not changing a near-term rating. (Source: analyst report summary)

The firm laid out Q1–Q4 2026 EPS forecasts (all negative), providing a clearer near-term roadmap for expected losses and seasonality but not changing a near-term rating. (Source: analyst report summary) Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut multi-year EPS forecasts (FY2027–FY2029 & FY2030). The analyst lowered FY2027/FY2028/FY2029 (and trimmed FY2030) EPS projections, indicating a dimmer medium-term profitability outlook—this likely contributed to selling pressure.

The analyst lowered FY2027/FY2028/FY2029 (and trimmed FY2030) EPS projections, indicating a dimmer medium-term profitability outlook—this likely contributed to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald issued a pessimistic price forecast. Cantor’s tough outlook adds to negative sentiment from the sell-side and can pressure the stock until visibility improves. Cantor Fitzgerald Forecast

Cantor’s tough outlook adds to negative sentiment from the sell-side and can pressure the stock until visibility improves. Negative Sentiment: Shares previously gapped down after the earnings miss. Coverage noted a gap down tied to disappointing EPS, reinforcing short-term downside and higher volatility until subsequent results or clearer guidance. Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

EVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc (NYSE: EVEX) is the publicly traded parent of Eve Air Mobility, a company dedicated to developing sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Through its engineering and design capabilities, Eve focuses on creating electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft tailored for short-haul passenger and cargo transport in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship offering is an eVTOL aircraft designed to deliver clean, quiet and efficient point-to-point service, backed by an integrated digital platform for air traffic management.

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