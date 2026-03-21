iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.40 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
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