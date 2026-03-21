iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.40 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74.

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iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 742.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period.

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The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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