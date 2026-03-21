Critical Mineral Resources (LON:CMRS) Stock Price Down 10.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Critical Mineral Resources PLC (LON:CMRS – Get Free Report) traded down 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 and last traded at GBX 2.10. 283,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,365,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35.

Critical Mineral Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Critical Mineral Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Critical Mineral Resources is a Moroccan focused company developing a sediment-hosted copper and silver project in the Anti Atlas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.